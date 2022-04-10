truck crash

3 hurt, 1 critically, after IDOT truck, passenger vehicle crash on Eisenhower Expressway, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hurt, one critically, in a fiery crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Damen Avenue exit ramp. Illinois State Police said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and an Illinois Department of Transportation truck.

SEE ALSO | Chicago car crash: 4 women injured in 3-way River North accident, police say

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

All lanes of Interstate 290 eastbound near the Damen Avenue exit ramp were closed for the investigation around 5:30 a.m., but they have since been reopened and the accident scene has been cleared.
