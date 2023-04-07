IIT has stepped up patrols after Chicago police said two teens were wounded in a shooting near the Bronzeville school's campus.

IIT shooting: Patrols stepped up after 2 teens shot on Illinois Institute of Technology campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Extra police are patrolling the Illinois Institute of Technology campus after two teens were shot near the school in Bronzeville Thursday.

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, were shot walking down the street around 4 p.m. near 30th Street and Wabash Avenue, near IIT's Keating Sports Center.

A 16-year-old boy has a graze wound in the arm, and a 17-year-old boy was shot on the left side of his body and is in critical condition.

Police said the two were walking down the street when a gray colored Chevy Impala drove by, someone got out and opened fire.

The shooting happened close to a sports recreation facility at the Illinois Institute of Technology. Staff at the school were notified of the incident.

"I received a message from our university safety office email telling us that something happened here and so we should avoid this area, but I just came here after finishing today's work to want to go to this parking place and drive home," IIT professor Kai Shu said.

The victims are not believed to be connected to the school, but campus police will have extra patrols in the area.

Chicago police said no one is in custody.

