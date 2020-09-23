national guard

Breonna Taylor announcement: Illinois National Guard on standby as 1 officer indicted

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois National Guard has been put on standby for the reaction to the charging decision in Breonna Taylor's police shooting death.

Kentucky officials announced Wednesday afternoon that Louisville Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

After the announcement, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said "OEMC is monitoring the situation at this time, and the City of Chicago will take proper precautions to ensure public safety throughout the entire city."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to speak on the indictment at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chicago police squad cars and even garbage trucks could be seen Wednesday in the city's downtown. The Illinois Restaurant Association is also warning businesses to stay alert in case of protests or possible looting in response to the Taylor decision.

Rev. Michael Pfleger is organizing a protest on Chicago's South Side. The march is set to begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 79th Street and Racine Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

Chicago experienced vandalism, looting and civil unrest twice this year.

In the city's South Loop, wooden boards covered up broken shards of glass outside Burnham Mart.


Once after the shooting death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and then again after Chicago police shot a man in Englewood.

Gov. JB Pritzker's Office released a statement Tuesday night, saying, "The Governor and Mayor Lightfoot met this morning and are in regular communication and the Governor has spoken with leaders across the state. As the Governor has always said, all of the state's resources are available to municipalities if needed; this includes additional Illinois State Police troopers and the National Guard. The Governor is putting the Guard in a state of readiness to ensure they are available if municipalities request their assistance."

Louisville's mayor declared a state of emergency due to potential civil unrest expected in the wake of the announcement, hours after police there said they would restrict access in the city's downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.

Videos show large crowds breaking windows and entering stores along the Magnificent Mile, in Gold Coast, in the Loop and in some other Chicago neighborhoods.


ABC News obtained an email Wednesday from one of the officers involved in Taylor's shooting death, sent to his colleagues. It said, in part, "I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night. It's sad how the good guys are demonized, and criminals are canonized."

Large protests over Taylor's death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor's family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

Her name was a prominent part of protests in Chicago after her death and the death of George Floyd in the spring.

Read the OEMC's full statement:

"The City of Chicago's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated in response to the news regarding the Breonna Taylor case in Louisville, KY. For safety reasons, residents are being advised about potential activity throughout the city over the next few days and to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

"The EOC is coordinating efforts with various city department and sister agencies on the response. The city has deployed more than 300 infrastructure assets citywide that have been strategically positioned by the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Chicago Police Department and public safety partners to protect neighborhood commercial corridors and critical businesses in the event of potential public safety incidents.

"The OEMC will continue to monitor the situation and the City of Chicago will take proactive measures to ensure public safety throughout the city.

"To receive emergency alerts for updates on street closures and public transportation, subscribe to Chicago's text or email alert system at NotifyChicago.org or follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) on Facebook and Twitter @ChicagoOEMC."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
