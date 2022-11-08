Illinois 14th Congressional District: Scott Gryder aims to unseat incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood

Rep. Lauren Underwood is seeking a third term in the closely watched remapped 14th Congressional District that she won back in 2020.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Republican candidate Scott Gryder hopes to unseat incumbent Democratic congresswoman, Lauren Underwood, and turn Illinois' 14th Congressional District red again.

"I keep hearing change, change, change, so I think it's going to be a great day," Gryder said.

Despite being outspent by his opponent, the lawyer and current chairman of the Kendall County Board said he has some momentum in the remapped district because his message of fixing the economy by addressing inflation, curbing government spending, and making neighborhoods safe from crime resonates with some voters.

"A lot of people are hurting. Gas prices are still over $4, groceries bills are going up. The heating season is here and it's 33% more now to heat your home than it was two years ago," Gryder added.

Meanwhile, Underwood is seeking a third term in the closely watched district that she won back in 2020.

Her campaign said she was spending time with voters and couldn't speak with ABC7 Tuesday, but this past weekend, she attended a last-minute rally where President Joe Biden showed up to support her while highlighting the fight to save social security and Medicare.

"We are in a fight for our lives for the future of our country," Underwood said.

The congresswoman ran unopposed in the 2022 Primary after first being elected in 2018 to represent the district, which covers parts of northern Illinois, spanning from the Wisconsin state line down to Kendall County.

The Naperville native said Republicans don't have a strategy to the fix problems of average Americans.

"My Republican colleagues, they don't have a serious plan to lower healthcare costs or fight inflation or stop price gauging at the gas pump or the grocery store," Underwood said.