Community & Events

Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

By Christian Piekos
EMBED <>More Videos

Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora residents celebrated the Fourth of July at the city's annual parade Monday.

Thousands of residents packed the downtown area to get a look at all the action.

To reach even more people in the community, the parade made its way past nursing homes, parks and schools, so as many residents as possible had a chance to catch the celebration.

Fireworks 2022: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area

The 23-mile parade was led by a series of public safety vehicles, like fire trucks and police cars and is making its way through the city's 10 wards.

Over two dozen public safety vehicles like fire trucks and police cars are featured in the parade.

The parade featured trolleys packed with local veterans and city leaders in its lineup too.

Parade-goers spoke about the significance of this parade for them and the importance of celebrating our freedom.

"My father was a World War II veteran and Ii love veterans and i think it's very important that we honor them," Aurora Pat Beebee,

"Freedom," Aurora resident Virginia Collman said. "Our country's freedom. Independence day. I wish it was that way all day but we have difficulties like everybody else."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaurora4th of julyparadejuly fourth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple shot along Highland Park parade route: sources
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
54 shot, 7 killed in July 4 weekend violence: CPD
Boy, 10, wounded while inside bedroom in Englewood
5 wounded in Parkway Gardens shooting
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
History of Nathan's 4th of July hot dog eating contest
Show More
1 killed in Little Village hit-and-run
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
CPD suicide: Officer ID'd by medical examiner
Girl, 6, critically injured after struck by teen riding electric bike
Chicago Weather: Humid, potential for severe late evening storms
More TOP STORIES News