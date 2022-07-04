Aurora celebrates 4th of July with annual parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora residents celebrated the Fourth of July at the city's annual parade Monday.Thousands of residents packed the downtown area to get a look at all the action.To reach even more people in the community, the parade made its way past nursing homes, parks and schools, so as many residents as possible had a chance to catch the celebration.The 23-mile parade was led by a series of public safety vehicles, like fire trucks and police cars and is making its way through the city's 10 wards.Over two dozen public safety vehicles like fire trucks and police cars are featured in the parade.The parade featured trolleys packed with local veterans and city leaders in its lineup too.Parade-goers spoke about the significance of this parade for them and the importance of celebrating our freedom."My father was a World War II veteran and Ii love veterans and i think it's very important that we honor them," Aurora Pat Beebee,"Freedom," Aurora resident Virginia Collman said. "Our country's freedom. Independence day. I wish it was that way all day but we have difficulties like everybody else."