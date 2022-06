Fireworks 2022: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area

WATCH: Firework safety tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks shows and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2022.May not include all municipalities. To add yours - Contact Us Friday, July 1Dusk fireworks showBarrington High School616 W. Main St.Barrington, IL, 60010Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showCommunity ParkS. Bartlett Rd. Stearns Rd.Bartlett, IL 60103Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showRedmond Park735 E. Jefferson St.Bensenville, IL 60106Sunday, July 39:15 p.m. fireworks showBridgeview Park District8100 S Beloit Ave.Bridgeview, IL 60455Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks showWillow Stream Park651 Old Checker Rd.Buffalo Grove, IL 60089Saturday, June 259:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)Michael Looney Park77th and NarragansettBurbank, IL 60459Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)Walker Park7425 S. Wolf Rd.Burr Ridge, IL 60527Saturday, July 2 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)9:30 p.m. fireworks showNavy Pier600 E. Grand Ave.Chicago, IL 60611Monday, July 49:20 p.m. (following 7 p.m. concert)Festival Park132 S. Grove Ave.Elgin, IL 60120Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks show (following 8 p.m. concert)Rotary Green164 Lions Dr.Elk Grove Village, IL 60007Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showDawes Park1700 Sheridan Rd.Evanston, IL 60201Friday, July 1Dusk, 9 p.m. fireworks show (following 6:30 p.m. parade)Duffy Park9200 S. Millard Ave.Evergreen Park, IL 60805Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)Main Park200 S. Locust St.Frankfort, IL 60423Sunday, July 39 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Lakefront Park, Glencoe Beach55 Hazel Ave.Glencoe, IL 60022Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)Gallery Park2001 Patriot Blvd.Glenview, IL 60026Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)NOW Arena5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy.Hoffman Estates, IL 60192Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)Centennial Park16028 127th St.Lemont, IL 60439Monday, July 49:15 p.m. fireworks showHarrer Park6250 Dempster St.Morton Grove, IL 60053Thursday, June 30 and Monday, July 4 only9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)Melas Park1500 W. Central Rd.Mount Prospect, IL 60056Monday, July 49 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields1750 Techny Rd.Northbrook, IL 60062Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks showOak Park & River Forest High School Football Stadium201 N. Scoville Ave.Oak Park, IL 60302Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:15 p.m. concert)Centennial Park15600 West Ave.Orland Park, IL 60462Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)Community Park262 E. Palatine Rd.Palatine, IL 60067Palos Heights: Independence Day CelebrationSunday, July 39:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Memorial Park7607 W. College Dr.Palos Heights, IL 60463Monday, July 49:15 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)Village GreenMain St. & Cunningham Dr.Park Forest, IL 60466Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)Maine East High School2601 West Dempster St.Park Ridge, IL 60068Monday, July 49:15 p.m. or dusk fireworks showSalk Park Community Center3705 Pheasant Dr.Rolling Meadows, IL 60008Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)Lake Park High School West500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.Roselle, IL 60172Thursday, June 30; Monday, July 4; Thursday, July 79:30 p.m. fireworks shows (following 7 p.m. concert)Parkway Bank Park5501 Park PlaceRosemont, IL 60018Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Niles West High School6301 Oakton St.Skokie, IL 60076Monday, July 49 p.m. fireworks showSouth Suburban College15800 S State St.South Holland, IL 60473Monday, July 49:15 p.m. fireworks showDolphin Park880 S. Park Blvd.Streamwood, IL 60107Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (following parachutists)Carpenter Park Fields108th Ave. & Colorado Blvd.Thornton, IL 60476Monday, July 49:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)McCarthy Park16801 80th Ave.Tinley Park, IL 60477Saturday, June 259:15 p.m. (during 8:15 p.m. concert)Chicago Executive Airport1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.Wheeling, IL 60090Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. (event begins at 5 p.m.)Gillson ParkLake Ave. and Michigan Ave.Wilmette, IL 60091Monday, July 49:20 p.m. fireworks showDuke Childs Field1321 Willow RoadWinnetka, IL 60093Monday, July 4Fireworks show 30 minutes after sunset (following 7:30 p.m. concert)Hopkins Park1403 Sycamore Rd.DeKalb, IL 60115Saturday, July 2Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)Sandwich Fairgrounds1401 Suydam Rd.Sandwich, IL 60548Sunday, July 3Sunset fireworks showFormer Indian Lakes Golf Course open space250 W. Schick Rd.Bloomingdale, IL, 60108Saturday, July 29:20 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)Ross Ferraro Town Center960 N. Gary Ave.Carol Stream, IL 60188Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showZigfield Troy Golf75th St. & Lemont Rd.Woodridge, IL 60517Sunday, July 179:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, July 13-17)101 E. Fullerton AvenueGlendale Heights, IL 60139Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks showLake Ellyn Park645 Lenox Rd.Glen Ellyn, IL 60137Monday, July 410 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)Hamilton LakesI390 & Park Blvd.Itasca, IL 60143Saturday, July 99:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Centerpoint Preserve400 N. Wolf Rd.Northlake, IL 60164Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks showLisle Community Park1825 Short StreetLisle, IL 60532Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showMadison Meadow Park600 E. Madison St.Lombard, IL 60148Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks showFrontier Park3380 Cedar Glade Dr.Naperville, IL 60564Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. or Dusk fireworks (event begins at 3 p.m.)Oak Brook Polo Fields700 Oak Brook Rd.Oak Brook, IL 60523Monday, July 4After dark fireworks showPottawatomie Park8 North Ave.St. Charles, IL 60174Monday, July 4Evening fireworks show at end of eventCerny Park3S258 Manning Ave.Warrenville, IL 60555Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)Ty Warner Park801 Burr Oak Dr.Westmont, IL 60559Sunday, July 3Dusk or 9 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)Graf Park17091 Manchester Rd.Wheaton, IL 60187Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)RiverEdge Park360 N. Broadway St.Aurora, IL 60505Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Engstrom Park326 Millview Dr.Batavia, IL 60510Saturday, June 259:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)Meadowdale ParkBesinger Dr. & Maple Ave.Carpentersville, IL 60110Saturday, July 9Dusk fireworks showElburn Lions Park500 Fillmore St.Elburn, IL 60119Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Riverfront Park25 E. State St.North Aurora, IL 60517Saturday, July 99:30 p.m. fireworks showCambridge Lakes Community Center1125 Wester Blvd.Pingree Grove, IL 60140Saturday, July 29:30 p.m. fireworks showSabatino ParkThorobred Ln. & Winmoor Dr.Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showPrairie Point Park4120 Plainfield Rd.Oswego, IL 60543Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks showYorkville Town Square301 N. BridgeYorkville, IL 60560Monday, July 49:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)Williams Park400 Williams St.Antioch, IL 60002Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Brickyards ParkFountain View Dr.Deerfield, IL 60015Saturday, July 2Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Lakefront Park71 Nippersink Blvd.Fox Lake, IL 60020Saturday, June 25Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)Central Park100 Liberty Ln.Grayslake, IL 60030Saturday, July 2; Sunday, July 3; Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showsSix Flags Great America Theme Park1 Great America Pkwy.Gurnee, IL 60031Sunday, July 39:15 p.m. fireworks showCommunity Park42 Park View Ln.Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event starts at 3:45 p.m.)Wolters Field1080 Park Ave. W.Highland Park, IL 60035Monday, July 49:40 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Deerpath Community Park400 Hastings Rd.Lake Forest, IL 60045Monday, July 49:15 p.m. fireworks showPaulus Park200 S. Rand Rd.Lake Zurich, IL 60047Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)Butler Lake Park800 W. Lake St.Libertyville, IL 60048Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showSpring Lake Park49 Oxford Dr.Lincolnshire, IL 60069Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)Kracklauer Park116 N. Lake St.Mundelein, IL 60060Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)RLB Cultural & Civic Center Grounds2007 Civic Center WayRound Lake Beach, IL 60073Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 6:30 p.m.)Century Park1001 Lakeview Pkwy.Vernon Hills, IL 60061Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)Cook Park700 N. Main St.Wauconda, IL 60084Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks showWaukegan Harbor199 N. Harbor Pl.Waukegan, IL 60085Friday, July 1Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)Lions Park1200 Silver Lake Rd.Cary, IL 60013Sunday, July 3Dusk fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)Main Beach300 Lakeshore Dr.Crystal Lake, IL, 60014Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)Deicke/Warrington Park11419 S. Rt. 47Huntley, IL 60142Saturday, July 9Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)Oak Park Lounge801 Oak Grove Rd.Johnsburg, IL 60051Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks showThelen Park8400 Wnn Rd.Spring Grove, IL 60081Friday, July 1; Sunday July 39:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs four days, July 1-4)Cedar Lake Town Complex7408 Constitution Ave.Cedar Lake, IN 46303Monday, July 4Dusk fireworks showLake County Fairgrounds889 S Court St.Crown Point, IN 46307Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks shows from five locationsEast Chicago, IN, 46312Dusk fireworks showMerrillville High School276 E. 68th Pl.Merrillville, IN, 46410Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks (event begins at 6 p.m.)Centennial Park900 N. Centennial Dr.Munster, IN 46321Saturday, July 2Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Founders Square Park6300 S. Founders SquarePortage, IN 46368Friday, July 1Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)Rohrman Park6750 Rohrman Rd.Schererville, IN 46375Sunday, July 310 p.m. fireworks showWhiting Lakefront ParkPark Rd.Whiting, IN 46394Monday, July 49:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)Firemen's Park673 Penfield St.Beecher, IL 60401Monday, July 4Dusk or 9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)Bolingbrook Golf Club2001 Rodeo Dr.Bolingbrook, IL 60490Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)Bicentennial Park201 W. Jefferson St.Joliet, IL, 60432Monday, July 4Dusk or 9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following the Joliet American Legion Band)New Lenox Village Commons101 Veterans Pkwy.New Lenox, IL 60451Sunday, July 39:30 p.m. fireworks shows from three locationsRomeoville, IL 60446