Fireworks 2022: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area

WATCH: Firework safety tips
COOK COUNTY
Barrington 4th of July Celebration
Friday, July 1
Dusk fireworks show
Barrington High School
616 W. Main St.
Barrington, IL, 60010
Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Community Park
S. Bartlett Rd. Stearns Rd.
Bartlett, IL 60103
Bensenville LibertyFest
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Redmond Park
735 E. Jefferson St.
Bensenville, IL 60106
Bridgeview 3rd of July Celebration
Sunday, July 3
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Bridgeview Park District
8100 S Beloit Ave.
Bridgeview, IL 60455
Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Willow Stream Park
651 Old Checker Rd.
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Burbank Party in the Park
Saturday, June 25
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Michael Looney Park
77th and Narragansett
Burbank, IL 60459
Burr Ridge Pleasant Dale Park District Independence Day Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd.
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Chicago: Navy Pier Independence Day Fireworks & Celebration
Saturday, July 2 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
Elgin 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:20 p.m. (following 7 p.m. concert)
Festival Park
132 S. Grove Ave.
Elgin, IL 60120
Elk Grove Village Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (following 8 p.m. concert)
Rotary Green
164 Lions Dr.
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Evanston: Celebrating 100 Years: Evanston Fourth of July Association
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Dawes Park
1700 Sheridan Rd.
Evanston, IL 60201
Evergreen Park Independence Day Parade and Fireworks
Friday, July 1
Dusk, 9 p.m. fireworks show (following 6:30 p.m. parade)
Duffy Park
9200 S. Millard Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Frankfort 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)
Main Park
200 S. Locust St.
Frankfort, IL 60423
Glencoe: Independence Day Celebrations
Sunday, July 3
9 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Lakefront Park, Glencoe Beach
55 Hazel Ave.
Glencoe, IL 60022
Glenview 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Gallery Park
2001 Patriot Blvd.
Glenview, IL 60026
Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth-Fest
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
NOW Arena
5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy.
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Lemont July 3 Extravaganza
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Centennial Park
16028 127th St.
Lemont, IL 60439
Morton Grove Days
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Harrer Park
6250 Dempster St.
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival
Thursday, June 30 and Monday, July 4 only
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
Melas Park
1500 W. Central Rd.
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
Northbrook 4th of July
Monday, July 4
9 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields
1750 Techny Rd.
Northbrook, IL 60062
Oak Park July 4 Parade and Fireworks
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Oak Park & River Forest High School Football Stadium
201 N. Scoville Ave.
Oak Park, IL 60302
Orland Park Independence Day
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:15 p.m. concert)
Centennial Park
15600 West Ave.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Palatine 65th Anniversary Jaycee's Hometown Fest
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
Community Park
262 E. Palatine Rd.
Palatine, IL 60067
Palos Heights: Independence Day Celebration
Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Memorial Park
7607 W. College Dr.
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Park Forest July Fourth Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Village Green
Main St. & Cunningham Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466
Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St.
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Rolling Meadows 4th of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. or dusk fireworks show
Salk Park Community Center
3705 Pheasant Dr.
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
Roselle Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)
Lake Park High School West
500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Roselle, IL 60172
Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks
Thursday, June 30; Monday, July 4; Thursday, July 7
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (following 7 p.m. concert)
Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018
Skokie July 4th Parade & 3D Fireworks Festival
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Niles West High School
6301 Oakton St.
Skokie, IL 60076
South Holland Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
9 p.m. fireworks show
South Suburban College
15800 S State St.
South Holland, IL 60473
Streamwood 4th of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Dolphin Park
880 S. Park Blvd.
Streamwood, IL 60107
Thornton 4th of July Event
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following parachutists)
Carpenter Park Fields
108th Ave. & Colorado Blvd.
Thornton, IL 60476
Tinley Park Park District's Annual 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
McCarthy Park
16801 80th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Wheeling Rock 'n' Run the Runway
Saturday, June 25
9:15 p.m. (during 8:15 p.m. concert)
Chicago Executive Airport
1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Wheeling, IL 60090
Wilmette Fun & Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Gillson Park
Lake Ave. and Michigan Ave.
Wilmette, IL 60091
Winnetka Park District Fourth of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:20 p.m. fireworks show
Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
Winnetka, IL 60093
DEKALB COUNTY
DeKalb Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration
Monday, July 4
Fireworks show 30 minutes after sunset (following 7:30 p.m. concert)
Hopkins Park
1403 Sycamore Rd.
DeKalb, IL 60115
Sandwich Freedom Days
Saturday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Sandwich Fairgrounds
1401 Suydam Rd.
Sandwich, IL 60548
DUPAGE COUNTY
Bloomingdale Fireworks Display
Sunday, July 3
Sunset fireworks show
Former Indian Lakes Golf Course open space
250 W. Schick Rd.
Bloomingdale, IL, 60108
Carol Stream Strawdawg Independence Day Concert and Fireworks
Saturday, July 2
9:20 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Ross Ferraro Town Center
960 N. Gary Ave.
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien Fourth of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Zigfield Troy Golf
75th St. & Lemont Rd.
Woodridge, IL 60517
Glendale Heights Fest
Sunday, July 17
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, July 13-17)
101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, IL 60139
Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Rd.
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Itasca Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
10 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Hamilton Lakes
I390 & Park Blvd.
Itasca, IL 60143
Leyden Township Annual Firework Show
Saturday, July 9
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Centerpoint Preserve
400 N. Wolf Rd.
Northlake, IL 60164
Lisle Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Lisle Community Park
1825 Short Street
Lisle, IL 60532
Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Madison Meadow Park
600 E. Madison St.
Lombard, IL 60148
Naperville Fourth of July Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Frontier Park
3380 Cedar Glade Dr.
Naperville, IL 60564
Oak Brook Taste of Oak Brook
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. or Dusk fireworks (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Oak Brook Polo Fields
700 Oak Brook Rd.
Oak Brook, IL 60523
St. Charles July 4th Celebration
Monday, July 4
After dark fireworks show
Pottawatomie Park
8 North Ave.
St. Charles, IL 60174
Warrenville 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
Evening fireworks show at end of event
Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Ave.
Warrenville, IL 60555
Westmont Independence Day Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Ty Warner Park
801 Burr Oak Dr.
Westmont, IL 60559
Wheaton Independence Day
Sunday, July 3
Dusk or 9 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Graf Park
17091 Manchester Rd.
Wheaton, IL 60187
KANE COUNTY
Aurora Independence Day Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
RiverEdge Park
360 N. Broadway St.
Aurora, IL 60505
Batavia 4th of July Fireworks Show
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Engstrom Park
326 Millview Dr.
Batavia, IL 60510
Dundee Township Concert in the Park & Fireworks
Saturday, June 25
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)
Meadowdale Park
Besinger Dr. & Maple Ave.
Carpentersville, IL 60110
Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show
Saturday, July 9
Dusk fireworks show
Elburn Lions Park
500 Fillmore St.
Elburn, IL 60119
North Aurora July 3rd Celebration
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Riverfront Park
25 E. State St.
North Aurora, IL 60517
Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 9
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Cambridge Lakes Community Center
1125 Wester Blvd.
Pingree Grove, IL 60140
Sleepy Hollow July Fourth Fireworks
Saturday, July 2
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Sabatino Park
Thorobred Ln. & Winmoor Dr.
Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118
KENDALL COUNTY
Oswego Independence Day
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Prairie Point Park
4120 Plainfield Rd.
Oswego, IL 60543
Yorkville Independence Day Celebration
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Yorkville Town Square
301 N. Bridge
Yorkville, IL 60560
LAKE COUNTY
Antioch Party in the Park
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Williams Park
400 Williams St.
Antioch, IL 60002
Deerfield Family Days
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Brickyards Park
Fountain View Dr.
Deerfield, IL 60015
Fox Lake: Celebrate Fox Lake
Saturday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Lakefront Park
71 Nippersink Blvd.
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Grayslake: Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks
Saturday, June 25
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Central Park
100 Liberty Ln.
Grayslake, IL 60030
Gurnee: Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest
Saturday, July 2; Sunday, July 3; Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows
Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy.
Gurnee, IL 60031
Hawthorn Woods Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Community Park
42 Park View Ln.
Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047
Highland Park Bitter Jester Music Festival & Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event starts at 3:45 p.m.)
Wolters Field
1080 Park Ave. W.
Highland Park, IL 60035
Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:40 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Rd.
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Lake Zurich 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Paulus Park
200 S. Rand Rd.
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Libertyville Independence Day Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)
Butler Lake Park
800 W. Lake St.
Libertyville, IL 60048
Lincolnshire Red, White & BOOM! 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Spring Lake Park
49 Oxford Dr.
Lincolnshire, IL 60069
Mundelein Community Days
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)
Kracklauer Park
116 N. Lake St.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Round Lake Beach BeachFest & Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
RLB Cultural & Civic Center Grounds
2007 Civic Center Way
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
Vernon Hills July 4th Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 6:30 p.m.)
Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy.
Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Wauconda Independence Day Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Cook Park
700 N. Main St.
Wauconda, IL 60084
Waukegan 4th of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Waukegan Harbor
199 N. Harbor Pl.
Waukegan, IL 60085
MCHENRY COUNTY
Cary Summer Celebration
Friday, July 1
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
Lions Park
1200 Silver Lake Rd.
Cary, IL 60013
Crystal Lake Fourth of July Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Main Beach
300 Lakeshore Dr.
Crystal Lake, IL, 60014
Huntley Independence Day Fireworks Show
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
Deicke/Warrington Park
11419 S. Rt. 47
Huntley, IL 60142
Johnsburg Pistakee Bay Fireworks
Saturday, July 9
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Oak Park Lounge
801 Oak Grove Rd.
Johnsburg, IL 60051
Spring Grove 4th of July
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Thelen Park
8400 Wnn Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
NORTHWEST INDIANA
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Friday, July 1; Sunday July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs four days, July 1-4)
Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
Crown Point Parade and Fireworks
Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S Court St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
East Chicago Independence Day Celebration Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows from five locations
East Chicago, IN, 46312
Merrillville Fireworks
Dusk fireworks show
Merrillville High School
276 E. 68th Pl.
Merrillville, IN, 46410
Munster Independence Day Fireworks Show
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Centennial Park
900 N. Centennial Dr.
Munster, IN 46321
Portage Fourth of July Parade and Festival
Saturday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Founders Square Park
6300 S. Founders Square
Portage, IN 46368
Schererville Fireworks
Friday, July 1
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Rohrman Park
6750 Rohrman Rd.
Schererville, IN 46375
Whiting July 3rd Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
10 p.m. fireworks show
Whiting Lakefront Park
Park Rd.
Whiting, IN 46394
WILL COUNTY
Beecher 4th of July Festivalv
Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)
Firemen's Park
673 Penfield St.
Beecher, IL 60401
Bolingbrook 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
Dusk or 9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Dr.
Bolingbrook, IL 60490
Joliet Independence Celebration
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Bicentennial Park
201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL, 60432
New Lenox Independence Day Celebration
Monday, July 4
Dusk or 9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following the Joliet American Legion Band)
New Lenox Village Commons
101 Veterans Pkwy.
New Lenox, IL 60451
Romeoville Independence Day Fireworks
Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows from three locations
Romeoville, IL 60446