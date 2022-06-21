fireworks

Fireworks 2022: Full list of 4th of July events, displays across Chicago area

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Eyewitness News compiles a yearly list of Chicago-area 4th of July fireworks shows and offers its list for the city and suburbs for 2022.

Be careful if you plan to shoot off any of your own fireworks this weekend.



COOK COUNTY



Barrington 4th of July Celebration


Friday, July 1
Dusk fireworks show
Barrington High School

616 W. Main St.
Barrington, IL, 60010

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Community Park
S. Bartlett Rd. Stearns Rd.

Bartlett, IL 60103

Bensenville LibertyFest


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Redmond Park
735 E. Jefferson St.
Bensenville, IL 60106

Bridgeview 3rd of July Celebration


Sunday, July 3
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Bridgeview Park District
8100 S Beloit Ave.
Bridgeview, IL 60455

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Willow Stream Park
651 Old Checker Rd.
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Burbank Party in the Park


Saturday, June 25
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Michael Looney Park
77th and Narragansett
Burbank, IL 60459

Burr Ridge Pleasant Dale Park District Independence Day Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Walker Park
7425 S. Wolf Rd.
Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Chicago: Navy Pier Independence Day Fireworks & Celebration


Saturday, July 2 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Navy Pier
600 E. Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611

Elgin 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:20 p.m. (following 7 p.m. concert)
Festival Park
132 S. Grove Ave.
Elgin, IL 60120

Elk Grove Village Lions Club Fourth of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (following 8 p.m. concert)
Rotary Green
164 Lions Dr.
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Evanston: Celebrating 100 Years: Evanston Fourth of July Association


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Dawes Park
1700 Sheridan Rd.
Evanston, IL 60201

Evergreen Park Independence Day Parade and Fireworks


Friday, July 1
Dusk, 9 p.m. fireworks show (following 6:30 p.m. parade)
Duffy Park
9200 S. Millard Ave.
Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)
Main Park
200 S. Locust St.
Frankfort, IL 60423

Glencoe: Independence Day Celebrations


Sunday, July 3
9 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Lakefront Park, Glencoe Beach
55 Hazel Ave.
Glencoe, IL 60022

Glenview 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Gallery Park
2001 Patriot Blvd.
Glenview, IL 60026

Hoffman Estates Northwest Fourth-Fest


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
NOW Arena
5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy.
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192

Lemont July 3 Extravaganza


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Centennial Park
16028 127th St.
Lemont, IL 60439

Morton Grove Days


Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Harrer Park
6250 Dempster St.
Morton Grove, IL 60053

Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival


Thursday, June 30 and Monday, July 4 only
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
Melas Park
1500 W. Central Rd.
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Northbrook 4th of July


Monday, July 4
9 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
Meadowhill Park & Techny Prairie Park and Fields
1750 Techny Rd.
Northbrook, IL 60062

Oak Park July 4 Parade and Fireworks


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Oak Park & River Forest High School Football Stadium
201 N. Scoville Ave.
Oak Park, IL 60302

Orland Park Independence Day


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:15 p.m. concert)
Centennial Park
15600 West Ave.
Orland Park, IL 60462

Palatine 65th Anniversary Jaycee's Hometown Fest


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event runs five days, June 30-July 4)
Community Park
262 E. Palatine Rd.
Palatine, IL 60067

Palos Heights: Independence Day Celebration

Palos Heights Independence Day Celebration


Sunday, July 3
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Memorial Park
7607 W. College Dr.
Palos Heights, IL 60463

Park Forest July Fourth Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Village Green
Main St. & Cunningham Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466

Park Ridge Fireworks Celebration


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Maine East High School
2601 West Dempster St.
Park Ridge, IL 60068

Rolling Meadows 4th of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. or dusk fireworks show
Salk Park Community Center
3705 Pheasant Dr.
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

Roselle Independence Day Celebration


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)
Lake Park High School West
500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Roselle, IL 60172

Rosemont Rockin' In the Park Concert & Fireworks


Thursday, June 30; Monday, July 4; Thursday, July 7
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (following 7 p.m. concert)
Parkway Bank Park
5501 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018

Skokie July 4th Parade & 3D Fireworks Festival


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Niles West High School
6301 Oakton St.
Skokie, IL 60076

South Holland Fourth of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
9 p.m. fireworks show
South Suburban College
15800 S State St.
South Holland, IL 60473

Streamwood 4th of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Dolphin Park
880 S. Park Blvd.
Streamwood, IL 60107

Thornton 4th of July Event


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following parachutists)
Carpenter Park Fields
108th Ave. & Colorado Blvd.
Thornton, IL 60476

Tinley Park Park District's Annual 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
McCarthy Park
16801 80th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477

Wheeling Rock 'n' Run the Runway


Saturday, June 25
9:15 p.m. (during 8:15 p.m. concert)
Chicago Executive Airport
1080 S. Milwaukee Ave.
Wheeling, IL 60090

Wilmette Fun & Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Gillson Park
Lake Ave. and Michigan Ave.
Wilmette, IL 60091

Winnetka Park District Fourth of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:20 p.m. fireworks show
Duke Childs Field
1321 Willow Road
Winnetka, IL 60093

DEKALB COUNTY



DeKalb Fourth of July Fireworks and Celebration


Monday, July 4
Fireworks show 30 minutes after sunset (following 7:30 p.m. concert)
Hopkins Park
1403 Sycamore Rd.
DeKalb, IL 60115

Sandwich Freedom Days


Saturday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Sandwich Fairgrounds
1401 Suydam Rd.
Sandwich, IL 60548

DUPAGE COUNTY



Bloomingdale Fireworks Display


Sunday, July 3
Sunset fireworks show
Former Indian Lakes Golf Course open space
250 W. Schick Rd.
Bloomingdale, IL, 60108

Carol Stream Strawdawg Independence Day Concert and Fireworks


Saturday, July 2
9:20 p.m. fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Ross Ferraro Town Center
960 N. Gary Ave.
Carol Stream, IL 60188

Downers Grove/Woodridge/Darien Fourth of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Zigfield Troy Golf
75th St. & Lemont Rd.
Woodridge, IL 60517

Glendale Heights Fest


Sunday, July 17
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs five days, July 13-17)
101 E. Fullerton Avenue
Glendale Heights, IL 60139

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Lake Ellyn Park
645 Lenox Rd.
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Itasca Fourth of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
10 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Hamilton Lakes
I390 & Park Blvd.
Itasca, IL 60143

Leyden Township Annual Firework Show


Saturday, July 9
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Centerpoint Preserve
400 N. Wolf Rd.
Northlake, IL 60164

Lisle Independence Day Celebration


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Lisle Community Park
1825 Short Street
Lisle, IL 60532

Lombard Fourth of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Madison Meadow Park
600 E. Madison St.
Lombard, IL 60148

Naperville Fourth of July Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Frontier Park
3380 Cedar Glade Dr.
Naperville, IL 60564

Oak Brook Taste of Oak Brook


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. or Dusk fireworks (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Oak Brook Polo Fields
700 Oak Brook Rd.
Oak Brook, IL 60523

St. Charles July 4th Celebration


Monday, July 4
After dark fireworks show
Pottawatomie Park
8 North Ave.
St. Charles, IL 60174

Warrenville 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
Evening fireworks show at end of event
Cerny Park
3S258 Manning Ave.
Warrenville, IL 60555

Westmont Independence Day Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Ty Warner Park
801 Burr Oak Dr.
Westmont, IL 60559

Wheaton Independence Day


Sunday, July 3
Dusk or 9 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5:30 p.m.)
Graf Park
17091 Manchester Rd.
Wheaton, IL 60187

KANE COUNTY



Aurora Independence Day Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
RiverEdge Park
360 N. Broadway St.
Aurora, IL 60505

Batavia 4th of July Fireworks Show


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Engstrom Park
326 Millview Dr.
Batavia, IL 60510

Dundee Township Concert in the Park & Fireworks


Saturday, June 25
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following 7:30 p.m. concert)
Meadowdale Park
Besinger Dr. & Maple Ave.
Carpentersville, IL 60110

Elburn Lions Club Fireworks Show


Saturday, July 9
Dusk fireworks show
Elburn Lions Park
500 Fillmore St.
Elburn, IL 60119

North Aurora July 3rd Celebration


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Riverfront Park
25 E. State St.
North Aurora, IL 60517

Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration


Saturday, July 9
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Cambridge Lakes Community Center
1125 Wester Blvd.
Pingree Grove, IL 60140

Sleepy Hollow July Fourth Fireworks


Saturday, July 2
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Sabatino Park
Thorobred Ln. & Winmoor Dr.
Sleepy Hollow, IL 60118

KENDALL COUNTY



Oswego Independence Day


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Prairie Point Park
4120 Plainfield Rd.
Oswego, IL 60543

Yorkville Independence Day Celebration


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Yorkville Town Square
301 N. Bridge
Yorkville, IL 60560

LAKE COUNTY



Antioch Party in the Park


Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Williams Park
400 Williams St.
Antioch, IL 60002

Deerfield Family Days


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Brickyards Park
Fountain View Dr.
Deerfield, IL 60015

Fox Lake: Celebrate Fox Lake


Saturday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Lakefront Park
71 Nippersink Blvd.
Fox Lake, IL 60020

Grayslake: Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks


Saturday, June 25
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Central Park
100 Liberty Ln.
Grayslake, IL 60030

Gurnee: Six Flags Great America July 4th Fest


Saturday, July 2; Sunday, July 3; Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows
Six Flags Great America Theme Park
1 Great America Pkwy.
Gurnee, IL 60031

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Community Park
42 Park View Ln.
Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

Highland Park Bitter Jester Music Festival & Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event starts at 3:45 p.m.)
Wolters Field
1080 Park Ave. W.
Highland Park, IL 60035

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:40 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Deerpath Community Park
400 Hastings Rd.
Lake Forest, IL 60045

Lake Zurich 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:15 p.m. fireworks show
Paulus Park
200 S. Rand Rd.
Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Libertyville Independence Day Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7:30 p.m.)
Butler Lake Park
800 W. Lake St.
Libertyville, IL 60048

Lincolnshire Red, White & BOOM! 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Spring Lake Park
49 Oxford Dr.
Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Mundelein Community Days


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)
Kracklauer Park
116 N. Lake St.
Mundelein, IL 60060

Round Lake Beach BeachFest & Independence Day Celebration


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
RLB Cultural & Civic Center Grounds
2007 Civic Center Way
Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Vernon Hills July 4th Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 6:30 p.m.)
Century Park
1001 Lakeview Pkwy.
Vernon Hills, IL 60061

Wauconda Independence Day Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Cook Park
700 N. Main St.
Wauconda, IL 60084

Waukegan 4th of July Fireworks


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show
Waukegan Harbor
199 N. Harbor Pl.
Waukegan, IL 60085

MCHENRY COUNTY



Cary Summer Celebration


Friday, July 1
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
Lions Park
1200 Silver Lake Rd.
Cary, IL 60013

Crystal Lake Fourth of July Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
Dusk fireworks show (following 7 p.m. concert)
Main Beach
300 Lakeshore Dr.
Crystal Lake, IL, 60014

Huntley Independence Day Fireworks Show


Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 7 p.m.)
Deicke/Warrington Park
11419 S. Rt. 47
Huntley, IL 60142

Johnsburg Pistakee Bay Fireworks


Saturday, July 9
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 4 p.m.)
Oak Park Lounge
801 Oak Grove Rd.
Johnsburg, IL 60051

Spring Grove 4th of July


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Thelen Park
8400 Wnn Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081

NORTHWEST INDIANA



Cedar Lake Summerfest


Friday, July 1; Sunday July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows (event runs four days, July 1-4)
Cedar Lake Town Complex
7408 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake, IN 46303

Crown Point Parade and Fireworks


Monday, July 4
Dusk fireworks show
Lake County Fairgrounds
889 S Court St.
Crown Point, IN 46307

East Chicago Independence Day Celebration Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows from five locations
East Chicago, IN, 46312

Merrillville Fireworks


Dusk fireworks show
Merrillville High School
276 E. 68th Pl.
Merrillville, IN, 46410

Munster Independence Day Fireworks Show


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Centennial Park
900 N. Centennial Dr.
Munster, IN 46321

Portage Fourth of July Parade and Festival


Saturday, July 2
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Founders Square Park
6300 S. Founders Square
Portage, IN 46368

Schererville Fireworks


Friday, July 1
Dusk fireworks show (event begins at 5 p.m.)
Rohrman Park
6750 Rohrman Rd.
Schererville, IN 46375

Whiting July 3rd Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
10 p.m. fireworks show
Whiting Lakefront Park
Park Rd.
Whiting, IN 46394

WILL COUNTY



Beecher 4th of July Festival

Monday, July 4
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event runs four days, July 1-4)
Firemen's Park
673 Penfield St.
Beecher, IL 60401

Bolingbrook 4th of July Celebration


Monday, July 4
Dusk or 9:15 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 3 p.m.)
Bolingbrook Golf Club
2001 Rodeo Dr.
Bolingbrook, IL 60490

Joliet Independence Celebration


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks show (event begins at 6 p.m.)
Bicentennial Park
201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL, 60432

New Lenox Independence Day Celebration


Monday, July 4
Dusk or 9:30 p.m. fireworks show (following the Joliet American Legion Band)
New Lenox Village Commons
101 Veterans Pkwy.
New Lenox, IL 60451

Romeoville Independence Day Fireworks


Sunday, July 3
9:30 p.m. fireworks shows from three locations
Romeoville, IL 60446
community & eventsarlington heightsbarringtonburr ridgeelginglenviewmount prospectnorthbrookorland parkpalos heightssouth hollandtinley parkwilmetteantiochgurneehawthorn woodslake forestlake zurichlincolnshirelibertyvillemundeleinvernon hillswaucondawaukeganaurorabartlettelk grove villagebensenvilleglen ellynitascalislelemontlombardnapervillewheatonwoodridgewestmontwarrenvillebatavianorth aurorast. charlesbolingbrookfrankfortjolietnew lenoxromeovilleoswegoyorkvilledekalb countyhuntleyspring grovecrown pointmunsterscherervilleskokie4th of july4th of july eventjuly 4thfireworks
