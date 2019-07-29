Illinois congressman Dan Lipinski ran from gunfire at Gilroy Garlic Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois congressman and his wife ran from gunfire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival as shots rang out Sunday night."The shooter was not far from us as we heard loud 'pops,' which seemed to get closer as we ran," U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski (D- Chicago and southwest suburbs) said in a statement. "We are very thankful to law enforcement. The tragedy would have been far worse if not for their quick action."He said that he and his wife are OK, but called the level of gun violence in our nation "sickening" and said it must be dealt with "not only legislatively, but also spiritually and socially."Three people were killed in the shooting, including a 6-year-old boy.