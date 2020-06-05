Coronavirus and pets: Cat becomes first confirmed animal COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A pet cat recently tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first confirmed animal case for the virus in Illinois, state health officials announced Friday.
The cat was in a home with people who had tested positive and became sick in mid-May, IDPH said.
Officials said there is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans; however, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,156 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 59 additional confirmed deaths Friday.
