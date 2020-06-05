coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus and pets: Cat becomes first confirmed animal COVID-19 in Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A pet cat recently tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first confirmed animal case for the virus in Illinois, state health officials announced Friday.

The cat was in a home with people who had tested positive and became sick in mid-May, IDPH said.

Officials said there is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans; however, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.

COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,156 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 59 additional confirmed deaths Friday.
