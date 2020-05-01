Coronavirus update: Illinois reports record daily spike in COVID-19 cases; Chicago protesters rally on 1st day of modified stay-at-home order

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6143296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker gives update on Illinois' COVID-19 cases as the state's modified stay-at-home order takes effect.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is dealing with mounting frustrations as his stay-at-home order has now been extended for a month.Demonstrators in Chicago and Springfield each drew hundreds of protesters, and counter-protesters, on Friday, when the state suffered its highest daily spike in coronavirus cases.State health officials reported 3,137 new COVID-19 cases and 105 additional deaths. There are now 56,055 confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 2,457 deaths.The governor appeared both sympathetic and annoyed by the rallies Friday, as people demanded he do more to ease the hardships of the order.In Chicago's Loop, hundreds of people gathered outside the James R. Thompson Center, holding signs and American flags. Many were seen ignoring social distancing guidelines, while some flaunted the new requirement to wear masks."We're here to send a message to Governor Pritzker that if we don't want to wear a mask we don't have to!" Former Cook County Commissioner Tony Peraica said.The protesters are also calling on the governor to reopen the state more quickly."They have a right to free speech that I will defend to my death, even when they are wrong," Gov. Pritzker said of the demonstrations.Freedom Movement USA, a self-described bipartisan organization, organized the rally in the Loop from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m."The governor has gone beyond his legal authority to order the citizens of the state to do anything," said Ben Bierly, a Republican candidate for Senate. "He only had 30 days; we've gone beyond that."The governor did signal a willingness to ease restrictions in areas where the COVID-19 peak has passed for 14 days.He also called for contract tracing on a "never-before-seen scale" as a route back to normalcy.Meanwhile, counter-protesters drover around the Thompson Center, honking horns and displaying signs supporting the stay-at-home order. Others stood across the street, and even some nurses staged their own counter-demonstration, saying health and safety have to be a priority right now."We cannot just go to work right away because more people are going to get sick," said Benjamin Salazar, a nurse anesthetist.Among those joining the demonstration included the western Illinois pastor who sued the governor to get church restrictions relaxed."I will be in my pulpit, preaching the gospel Sunday morning at 9:30," Pastor Steve Cassell said.Pritzker's stay-at-home order is now being challenged by three lawsuits, including the one filed by Cassell.Gov. Pritzker said the change in his executive order is designed to make it clear churches can meet in groups of 10 or less, as long as they practice social distancing.Similar demonstrations have taken place across the country, including one in Michigan Thursday.