State of Illinois mask mandate update: Pritzker not ready to lift restrictions; 6 businesses cited

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago continues to cite businesses that violate the mask mandate.Last week, investigators issued 12 citations. The businesses cited included Tao Chicago, Hampton Social, the Giant Penny Whistle, DeColores Restaurant, Spectrum Studios and Renaissance Bronzeville.Businesses must require any individual, regardless of vaccination status, age 2 or older, to wear a mask when indoors in any public place. In addition, businesses must post signage indicating that masks are mandated for all customers in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.The Chicago mandate went into effect Aug. 20.Even with COVID cases and hospitalizations on the downward trend, Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he's not ready to lift the statewide mask mandate."The hospitalizations are still relatively high, even though the new hospitalizations are moving in the right direction, the existing people that are in the hospital - that has, roughly speaking, been flat recently, and so we're watching to make sure we're on a good downward trajectory," Pritzker said.The number of COVID patients in Illinois hospitals is at the lowest number since Aug. 12, with 1,687 people.