Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,822 cases, 12 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,822 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,638,003 total COVID cases, including 25,076 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from Sept. 27-Oct. 3 is down to 2.7 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 93,966 specimens for a total of 32,397,149 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,687 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 412 patients were in the ICU and 234 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,689,384 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 30,136.

As of Monday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's just over 55.5 percent of the state's population.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.
With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.

