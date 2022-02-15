coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,893 new cases, 53 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What to make of loosening COVID restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,893 new COVID cases and 53 related deaths Tuesday.

There have been 3,004,664 total COVID cases, including 32,072 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | Chicago mask mandate end: Lightfoot says city's COVID requirements may not end with state's

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 103,189 new specimens for a total of 53,187,015 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, 1,815 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU, and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 20,909,741 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 63.18% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,110.
