coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,538 new cases, 73 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How has COVID impacted Chicago's Latino population?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,538 new COVID cases and 73 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 3,010,525 total COVID cases, including 32,249 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | Illinois mask mandate remains in effect, Gov. JB Pritzker says despite state committee ruling

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 174,151 new specimens for a total of 53,468,470 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,611 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 298 patients were in the ICU, and 146 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 20,950,257 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 63.30% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
School mask confusion continues with appellate court ruling expected
Latest Illinois school mask mandate ruling sparks more confusion
IL reports 3,323 new COVID cases, 104 deaths
Republicans slam suggested no-fly list for unruly passengers
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, ice, snow | Live radar
Accused child killer walks free; state loses 'slam dunk' case
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Parent feedback sought on CPS calendar; year could start earlier
Chicago mom speaks out after hair discrimination bill passes
Ex-CPS admins charged in additional fraud at N. Side school: feds
Woman dragged by cops at Brickyard Mall to receive $1.67M settlement
Show More
Biden believes Russia will go forward with Ukraine invasion
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
CDC hints at better times ahead, possible change to mask guidance
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Afternoon snow, heaviest south
More TOP STORIES News