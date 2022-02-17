COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,538 new cases, 73 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,538 new COVID cases and 73 related deaths Thursday.There have been 3,010,525 total COVID cases, including 32,249 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.6%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 174,151 new specimens for a total of 53,468,470 since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 1,611 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 298 patients were in the ICU, and 146 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 20,950,257 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 63.30% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,021.