Illinois mask mandate remains in effect, Gov. JB Pritzker says despite state committee ruling

Appellate court expected to rule soon on school mask rules
IL school mask mandate remains inplace, Gov. Pritzker says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker maintains his school mask mandate remains in effect with an Appellate Court ruling on the matter expected soon.

The latest confusion came this week as the Department of Public Health issued an emergency rule to force schools to require masks.

On Tuesday, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, made up of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, voted 9-0 to suspend the emergency mask rules, citing an ongoing court battle that resulted in a temporary restraining order, preventing dozens of school districts across the state from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms.

RELATED: Wilmette parents hold school mask protest; Fremont School District 79 switches to remote learning

Some argue that the legislative committee's action means wearing masks inside the classroom is now up to local school districts.

The appellate court is now seeking clarification from attorneys about the significance of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules decision.

The governor said lawmakers have not stripped him of his legal authority to require face coverings schools.

He insisted his school mask mandate remains in place for those districts that are not part of a lawsuit that is challenging the mask requirement.

"The executive order requiring masks is still in place. School districts that aren't part of the lawsuit should follow the executive order," Pritzker said.

Some Republicans said Pritzker is to blame for this classroom mask confusion.

The debate has prompted walkouts in numerous school districts and pushed other districts to go mask optional.

With the appellate court seeking clarification from attorneys about the significance of the JCAR decision, Attorney Tom Devore wrote that without the rule, the governor's executive orders "are merely hollow policy directives."

"When it gets to the point where school districts or citizens say, 'Sorry, Governor, your executive orders, we are not going to follow them.' The governor really has no ability to enforce any of that because the law doesn't provide any remedies," Devore said.

The Attorney General in his brief contended that the JCAR ruling "does not substantially affect the pending appeals."

The appellate court is expected to rule soon.

