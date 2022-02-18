coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 3,184 new cases, 50 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
How has COVID impacted Chicago's Latino population?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,184 new COVID cases and 50 related deaths Friday.

There have been 3,013,709 total COVID cases, including 32,299 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | Illinois mask mandate remains in effect, Gov. JB Pritzker says despite state committee ruling

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.1%, which marks the lowest figure reported since November 12 when it was at 3%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 153,512 new specimens for a total of 53,621,982 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,590 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU, and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 20,971,4017 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 63.36% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,003.
