COVID Update: IL reports 5,403 new cases, 15 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago area moves back into high range COVID community levels

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,403 new COVID cases and 15 new deaths Friday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,462,948 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,198 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 30.9.

As of Thursday night, 1,309 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 149 patients were in the ICU, and 47 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 22% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,731,250 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 65.19% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,700.

