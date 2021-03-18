Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,325 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths on Thursday.IDPH reported a total of 1,216,090 COVID-19 cases, including 21,022 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Wednesday night, 1,120 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 252 patients were in the ICU and 100 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 89,817 specimens for a total of 19,389,098 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17 is 2.7%.A total of 5,172,415 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,587,315.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Champaign County: 1 female 80s-Cook County; 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-Cumberland County: 1 male 60s-DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Lake County: 1 male 70s-Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 90s-Rock Island Cunty: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s-Vermilion County: 1 male 70s-Whiteside County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s