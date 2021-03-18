coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,325 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,325 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths on Thursday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,216,090 COVID-19 cases, including 21,022 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, 1,120 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 252 patients were in the ICU and 100 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 89,817 specimens for a total of 19,389,098 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17 is 2.7%.

A total of 5,172,415 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,587,315.

The deaths reported Thursday include:

-Champaign County: 1 female 80s
-Cook County; 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
-Cumberland County: 1 male 60s
-DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 70s

-Madison County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 90s
-Rock Island Cunty: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
-Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
-Whiteside County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
