coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,577 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,577 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths on Tuesday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,189,416 COVID-19 cases, including 20,583 deaths.


As of Monday night, 1,231 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 56,181 specimens for a total of 18,234,668 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 23-March 1 is 2.8%.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

A total of 3,186,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,630,085.

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg answers COVID-19 questions.




IDPH reports that a total of 2,817,892 vaccine doses have been administered, including 324,827 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 80,416 .

The deaths reported Tuesday include:
-Alexander County: 1 female 70s
-Clay County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 2 teens, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
-Jefferson County: 1 male 40s
-Jersey County: 1 male 60s

-Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 90s
-McLean County: 1 female 90s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
-Union County: 1 male 70s
-Vermilion County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
-Wayne County: 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 female 70s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 1,143 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths
New Aurora vaccine site focused on Black community
Domestic violence help calls surge during COVID-19 pandemic
2 big trade shows canceled at Chicago's McCormick Place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Lightfoot discusses increasing indoor restaurant capacity
15 killed when SUV hits truck in Southern California: Officials
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
United Center vaccine site appointments open Thursday
'Soul of a Nation,' begins in Evanston, 1st U.S. city to fund reparations for Black residents
Girl critically hurt in West Pullman shooting: CPD
New Aurora vaccine site focused on Black community
Show More
1 killed after 2 semi-trailers crash on I-294
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny deny sexual assault allegations
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
Indiana COVID vaccine available to those 55 and over
More TOP STORIES News