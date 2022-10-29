$1M winning IL lotto ticket purchased at 70-year-old Wauconda convenience store

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A longstanding neighborhood convenience store in downtown Wauconda has sold a winning $1 million dollar Lotto ticket, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at Minute Man on Main Street. The player matched all six Lotto Million 2 numbers in the Oct. 27 drawing. Those numbers were 2-6-16-21-44-48.

Minute Man has been in the community for over 70 years. The manager said he can almost guarantee a local customer purchased the winning ticket.

"I've worked at this store for over 28 years and know almost every customer by name - we are like family here," said Jerri Blanton, Manager of Minute Man.

This is the second time that the Wauconda retailer has sold a winning Lottery ticket. In 2019, the convenience store sold a winning jackpot ticket worth $6.25 million to a local customer.

Retailers who sell winning tickets receive a cash selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. That means Minute Man gets $10,000.

This lucky player is now the 11th Illinois Lotto player to win a prize of a million dollars or more since January 2022.

The winner has one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.