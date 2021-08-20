Illinois school mask mandate: 3 suburban schools lose recognition over rules for face masks

The State Board of Education says it has stripped recognition of Bethany Lutheran School in Naperville, Lutheran School of St. Luke's in Itasca, and Trinity Christian School in Shorewood.
WATCH | Gov. Pritzker announces school mask mandate
Those schools among five statewide currently not recognized and 34 others are on probation. Losing state recognition impacts student diplomas, scholarship opportunities and athletics.
ABC7 has reached out to administrators from the three local schools that have lost recognition but we have not heard back.