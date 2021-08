Illinois school mask mandate from Gov. Pritzker meets some opposition

WATCH: Political analyst weighs in on Illinois school mask mandate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker announced a new mask mandate for schools, but it is meeting some opposition.The mandate the governor issued Wednesday is not just schools, but in long term care facilities as well, He's also requiring vaccinations for state employees in Veterans Homes, Corrections Facilities and The Department of Human services, because many employees have not gotten their shots.There is a lot of opposition, both from state Republicans and some parents when it comes to masking in schools.Orland Park village officials, have even called a special Friday meeting."Any events that we have with children that the village is responsible for, we will not be requiring masks," said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.As the governor and state's top doctor announced masks in schools, they are calling the mandate "necessary."