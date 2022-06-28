Politics

Illinois Primary: As voters head to polls on Election Day, Chicago sees low early voting turnout

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting turnout in Chicago for the Illinois primary was low, according to election data.

The primary this year was delayed this year because of redistricting.

Once again, Chicago could see a low turnout as only some voters chose to cast their ballots Tuesday morning. Polls remain open until 7 p.m.

"Civic duty," said Oral Blankson. "We want to see change in our world, we've got to go out there and vote. It's pretty much black and white to me."

Even with the good weather, indications are that voter turnout could be low Tuesday's contest, which is typical for an off-presidential year midterm election.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, in Chicago, while 98,512 votes have been cast by early voting or vote by mail, a total of 104,463 ballots were cast in the days before the 2018 midterm primary.

"The youngest, the 18 to 24 year olds are not turning out to vote," Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez. "And that's unfortunate because this election, you know, can affect their lives."

Voters must cast ballots as either a Democrat or a Republican and despite several hotly contested races for nominations in both parties, some voters said they were driven to the polls by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, crime and concerns over the economy.

"I also recently became a mom, so I am voting for the future of our children," voter Jen Lyon said. "I think is extremely important."

"As a Black woman going to an HBCU, it's important for me to vote to get the Black voice heard," voter Sydney Rogers said.

"There's a lot of complicated topics on the agenda right now, so I think having the right elected officials will go a long way to protecting women's rights," voter Tony Fiore said.
