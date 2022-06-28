Illinois Primary Election Results: Voters cast ballots for governor candidates, Congress and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election to select their candidates for governor, Secretary of State, and a host of other federal, state and local offices.The Republican candidates for Illinois governor crisscrossed the state Monday, making their final pitch to voters for why they are the one who should take on Governor JB Pritzker in November.Downstate State Senator Darren Bailey is leading in the polls, with Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Jesse Sullivan polling behind him.Early voting in Chicago was low, according to the data Monday. Some voters chose to cast their ballots Tuesday morning. Polls remain open until 7 p.m.Even with the good weather, indications are that voter turnout could be low Tuesday's contest, which is typical for an off-presidential year midterm election.According to the Chicago Board of Elections, in Chicago, while 98,512 votes have been cast by early voting or vote by mail, a total of 104,463 ballots were cast in the days before the 2018 midterm primary.DuPage County, on the other hand, saw record early voting numbers, helped by a brand new voting system."That voting system is a complete on-demand voting system, where ballots are printed right there at the polling place, so because we have this new voting system, voters can vote anywhere tomorrow," said DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek.