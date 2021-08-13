Illinois Rock and Roll Museum to hold induction ceremony

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 plans to hold its inaugural induction ceremony in Joliet on August 31.Several well-known Illinois bands, including the Ides of March, will perform for the ceremony at the Rialto Square Theater."Last year's debut event was postponed due to the COVID pandemic," said Ron Romero, the museum's Chairman of the Board. "We are excited to announce the rescheduled date of this historic event. And we have some exciting updates to what we originally had planned for the evening including additional performances and that the event is going to be held at the beautiful Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet!"Inductees include: Buddy Guy, Chicago, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, Muddy Waters, The Buckinghams, The Ides of March, Radio DJ - Dick Biondi, Radio - DJ Larry Lujack and WLS - AM Radio.Tickets are available to be purchased at www.roadtorock.org.The museum will be located at 9 W. Cass St. in Joliet and is set to open in the fall.