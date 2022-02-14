protest

Wilmette parents holding school mask protest; Fremont School District 79 switches to remote learning

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fallout from last week's Illinois school mask mandate ruling continues, with a protest planned in Wilmette and a Lake County district switching to remote learning.

A group of parents from Wilmette District 39 plan to rally outside village hall Monday morning, upset that the school district still requires masks.

Over a week ago, a downstate judge issued a temporary restraining order against Governor JB Pritzker's school mask mandate. Governor Pritzker is appealing the ruling and said the mask mandate will remain in schools.

While Wilmette District 39 was not named in that Sangamon County lawsuit, protest organizers said two neighboring districts were and are now mask optional.

Meanwhile, students in Fremont School District 79 will move to remote learning starting Monday until further notice.

Administrators at the Lake County, Illinois said protesters had been planning to confront students. District 79 serves preschool through 8th graders in Lake County.

As for Naperville District 203, it said starting Tuesday, masks will be strongly recommended, but no longer required for students, staff and visitors.

District officials said they were waiting for more court rulings, or information from the governor, which they have not yet gotten, so they are going ahead with this change. However, masks will still be required on school buses.

As for protests in Wilmette, an online petition has gathered more than 500 signatures.

