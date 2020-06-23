Illinois school reopening plan released, classes to resume in fall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6262636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths week-over-week for the past five weeks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker laid out the guidelines for how schools will be able to reopen this fall as part of his Phase 4 recovery plan for Illinois, which takes effect Friday.The new guidelines come as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths on Tuesday. That brought the total in the state to 137,825, including 6,707 deaths.The big picture plan is to maximize in-person instruction for students, while instituting a host of safety measures that will allow districts some flexibility based on their needs.With the state seeing a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the past five weeks, the governor announced guidelines for how schools could reopen in the fall."The guidance focuses on keeping students, teachers and families healthy and safe," Gov. Pritzker said.Safety guidelines will require teachers, staff and students to wear face coverings, prohibit more than 50 people in one space, require social distancing and screenings for symptoms as well as temperature checks, and increase cleaning and disinfection."These measures are proven, and they are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Illinois Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said. "Families can expect more information from their schools and districts, about what their local reopening plans mean for them.""Certainly our schools will be challenged to be nimble," said Tom Bertrand, executive director of the Illinois Association of School Boards. "This could include shifting from in person to remote learning, when warranted, or even a blended approach to reopening our schools."The state will also be providing free cloth face masks - a total of 2.5 million - to every public school teacher, staff member and student."In Illinois, a child's ability to afford or acquire a face covering should have no impact on whether they can go to school, and it won't," Pritzker said.Chicago Public Schools are planning to meet with stakeholders in the weeks ahead to seek input before finalizing their plans for how schools will reopen. CPS said in a statement Tuesday:The state's public health director had an important reminder to parents."Now is the time to schedule your kids back to school physicals if you haven't already," Dr. Ezike said. "We need to make sure that the kids get checked out by their providers and and get their life-saving immunizations."With the possibly of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall, districts are also being told to submit plans to return to remote learning if needed.The update comes as Illinois is set to move into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday.Governor Pritzker's office has released guidelines for Phase 4 reopening.As part of Phase 4, health and fitness centers, museums, zoos, movie theaters can reopen as well as indoor dining at restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.The use of facemasks and social distancing remain in effect for Phase 4.