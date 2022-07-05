Illinois State Police trooper's squad car hit with rocks, fireworks after group swarms vehicle

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Group swarms ISP trooper's squad car near Goose Island

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crowd of about 100 people swarmed and jumped onto an Illinois State Police trooper's squad car Sunday night near Goose Island, police said.

A trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division Street at about 2 a.m. and saw traffic on an exit ramp completely stopped.

The trooper approached the intersection of Division Street and Elston Avenue where police said several vehicles were blocking the intersection and people were engaging in stunts.

CPD officers injured after fireworks thrown at squad car in Loop; Calumet City men charged

A group of about 100 people began to swarm the trooper's squad car, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield as well as throwing rocks, bricks and fireworks, police said. A video of the incident was released by ISP.

ISP is investigating the incident and deploying crime scene evidence technicians.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogoose islandillinois state policemobfireworks
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police questioning person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park victims describe seeing alleged gunman on roof
71 shot, 8 killed in July 4 weekend violence: CPD
Chicago severe weather: Extreme heat Tues. after storms
11-year-old boy dies from fireworks
Grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among shooting victims
Witnesses describe chaos after 6 killed, 31 injured in Highland Park
Show More
Fireworks thrown at CPD squad car in Loop | Video
Bidens 'shocked' by Highland Park parade shooting
Boy, 5, hit by bullet that had apparently been fired into sky: CPD
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Kenosha
Chicago Weather: Very hot Tuesday with potential evening storms
More TOP STORIES News