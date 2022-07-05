Illinois State Police trooper's squad car hit with rocks, fireworks after group swarms vehicle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crowd of about 100 people swarmed and jumped onto an Illinois State Police trooper's squad car Sunday night near Goose Island, police said.A trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division Street at about 2 a.m. and saw traffic on an exit ramp completely stopped.The trooper approached the intersection of Division Street and Elston Avenue where police said several vehicles were blocking the intersection and people were engaging in stunts.A group of about 100 people began to swarm the trooper's squad car, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield as well as throwing rocks, bricks and fireworks, police said. A video of the incident was released by ISP.ISP is investigating the incident and deploying crime scene evidence technicians.Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP District Chicago office at 847-294-4400.