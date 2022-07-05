officer injured

CPD officers injured after fireworks thrown at squad car in Loop; Calumet City men charged

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Calumet City men were charged in connection with a Loop incident in which crowds surrounded a Chicago police squad car and hurled fireworks at the vehicle, while officers were inside.

Jiovanni Araujo, 19; Yair Cruz-Roman, 19; and Guillermo Mota Jr., 19 face a variety of charges, including aggravated battery against a peace officer, criminal damage to government property, failure to obey a lawful order to disperse and reckless conduct.

Chicago police said the three were arrested early Monday in the 200-block of North Michigan Avenue, 200-block of East Wacker Drive and the 100-block of East South Water Street after being identified as the suspects who threw fireworks at police vehicles on Columbus Drive and Wacker.

Video captured people blocking the road and throwing fireworks.

RELATED: Police officer hurt after object thrown, causing car window to shatter in Archer Heights, CPD says

CPD said the windows of the squad car were shattered, leaving two officers with minor injuries.

They're due in bond court Tuesday.

RELATED: Police officer hurt after object thrown, causing windshield to shatter in Portage Park, CPD says

Another officer was injured in a separate incident Sunday afternoon when someone threw an object and shattered the window of the patrol car she was in.

About 30 minutes earlier, another police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV caused the windshield to shatter in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

