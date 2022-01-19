teachers

IL teacher shortage, worsened by COVID-19 pandemic, will likely grow in next 2 years: study

Teacher burnout a problem, Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents official says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
IL teacher shortage will likely grow: study

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers are in short supply in Illinois.

Right now, there are more than 2,000 open positions at districts across the state.

Mark Klaisner, president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about it.

For the fifth year in a row, Illinois is reporting a teacher shortage crisis that is growing and only being made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study found Illinois school districts report the teacher shortage problem has worsened from last year in virtually all major areas: 88% of schools say they have a teacher shortage problem and 93% of districts believe the shortage will grow the next two academic years.

