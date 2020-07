IL unemployment IDES debit cards: Fraudsters may have used direct deposit to carry out scheme

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scammers who are stealing unemployment benefits from IDES may be using direct deposit to carry out their scheme.IDES the I-Team that in many cases, the thieves will apply for unemployment using someone else's name and personal information. They will then have the method of payment switched to direct deposit, which means the money is going straight to the thieves' bank account.So once a fraud victim receives an IDES debit card in the mail, it may be unusable because there's no more money on it.However, if there is money on the card and a fraud victim ends up spending that money, IDES says that person would be responsible for repaying that money to the state because they are fraudulent funds.IDES warns that unemployment fraud comes with negative consequences, and that they will pursue fraudsters with criminal or civil suits if necessary.So if you are still unsure what to do if you received an unemployment debit card that you never applied for, you are asked to contact IDES at 800-814-0513, the police and the Illinois Attorney General's Office at 1-866-999-5630.More information is available on the office's website and the Identity Theft Hotline at 1-866-999-5630.IDES statement: