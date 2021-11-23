CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is making changes to the way people receive unemployment benefits.
Those benefit payments will no longer be sent to state-issued debit cards. Starting December 27, anyone who chose that option will start getting paper checks instead.
This does not affect people who get their benefits through direct deposit.
IL unemployment benefits stuck on inaccessible bank card after IDES address update problem
IDES said the change comes after their vendor KeyBank made the decision to no longer provide debit cards for unemployment insurance benefits.
Claimants will still have access to remaining funds on their KeyBank debit card, but the cards will stop getting new funds on December 27.
Those who wish to switch to direct deposit need to create an ILogin account. For more information on switching to direct deposit, visit ides.illinois.gov/payment.
IDES to no longer issue Illinois unemployment benefits on debit cards
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News