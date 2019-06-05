Fair Oaks Dairy Farm animal abuse allegations, video prompt Jewel Osco to pull Fairlife products

The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) claimed Fair Oaks Dairy Farm in Fair Oaks, Indiana, is mistreating its cows. The company produces dairy products under the Fairlife brand label.
Representatives for ARM released undercover videos Tuesday of what they said is an independent investigation depicting "disturbing evidence of ongoing animal cruelty."
RAW VIDEO: Chopper7HD over Fair Oaks Dairy Farm after investigation launched
The Newton County Sheriff's Office said they are aware of the video and activities, and have launched an investigation into the claims.
Fair Oaks Farms founder Mike McCloskey released a statement on the farm's website saying he was unaware of any animal abuse taking place on the farm.
In the statement, McCloskey said after reviewing the video he was able to identify five people committing "multiple instances of animal cruelty and despicable judgement." Four were farm employees, while one was a third-party truck driver, McCloskey said.
"I am disgusted by and take full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage, as it goes against everything that we stand for in regards to responsible cow care and comfort. The employees featured in the video exercised a complete and total disregard for the documented training that all employees go through to ensure the comfort, safety and well-being of our animals," the statement said in part.
McCloskey said three of the farm employees had already been terminated prior to the video's release, having been reported to management by coworkers for animal abuse. According to McCloskey, a frame-by-frame review of the video shows those three employees were responsible for the majority of the abuse. The fourth employee was terminated Wednesday, he said.
McCloskey said the farm is notifying the transportation company about the truck driver caught on the video, and said the driver will not be allowed on the farm again.
McCloskey said the company will investigate all claims and take disciplinary action on anyone who violates humane animal care practices.
Sheriff's officials said they have requested information on Fair Oaks Dairy Farm employees who may have been fired due to the allegations, and are working with the Newton County Prosecutor's Office to file charges.
Jewel Osco announced Wednesday they are pulling Fairlife products from their shelves in wake of the video.
"Jewel-Osco is removing all Fairlife products after an undercover video was made public showing the inhumane treatment of animals at a Fair Oaks Farms in Jasper County, IN. At Jewel-Osco we strive to maintain high animal welfare standards across all areas of our business, and work in partnership
with our vendors to ensure those standards are upheld. We apologize for any inconvenience," Jewel Osco representatives said in a statement.
If you are aware of any animal cruelty, you should report it immediately to the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 219-474-5661 or their tip line 219-234-7014.