Lake County, Ind. enters phase 2 of Gov. Holcomb's reopening plan Monday

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Lake County, Indiana enters phase 2 of Governor Eric Holcomb's reopening plan Monday.Meanwhile, in much of the rest of the state, restaurants can reopen at 50 percent capacity and personal services like salons and barbershops can open their doors again. That is not the case in Lake County because of the higher concentration of COVID-19 cases.The owner of an antique shop in Hammond has mixed emotions about retailers in Lake County being able to open up their doors"I am excited in the fact that we can make money, but it is really scary health wise," said Karen Maravilla, owner of It's Just Serendipity. "It doesn't do any good to make money if you get sick and die."The majority of Indiana entered Phase 2 last month. However, three counties, Lake , Marion and Cass, did not at that time.In phase 2 retail and commercial businesses can reopen at 50 percent capacity. Joshua Halpern's two jewelry stores in Lake County have been closed since March."It has been as bad as you can imagine," Halpern said. "I had to lay off and furlough 90 percent of my staff."Halpern and his employees have been prepping the stores to get ready for customers, installing plexiglass, putting out masks, gloves and sanitizer."I don't think anybody even realizes how much this is going to add to people's budgets this year," Halpern said.Lake County restaurant and bars that serve food will be able to open at 50% capacity May 18, as part of the second stage."We as owners get to make our own decisions too," said El Taco Real Owner Raymundo Garcia. "I am probably going to wait another week after that."For the rest of northwest Indiana, restaurants and bars that serve food can open at 50% capacity Monday.The mayor of Portage is hoping cases don't spike in her community."I think no one wants to go backwards in this so everyone is going forward as carefully as we can so we don't take 10 steps backwards," said Portage Mayor Sue Lynch.With many restrictions remaining in place in Illinois, elected officials and business owners in northwest Indiana say they hope it doesn't fuel the spread of the virus here."We have a lot of people coming across the state line, and since Illinois is still closed, I am a little worried that people might be coming over here more since we are opening," Maravilla said.