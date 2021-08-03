Indiana state trooper rescues dog running through traffic on I-65

GARY, Indiana (WLS) -- An Indiana state trooper rescued a dog that was found running in and out of traffic, Indiana State Police said Sunday.Witnesses reported to police that a dog was dumped out of a van on the side of the highway and that the dog showed signs of neglect and was very skinny.The dog was stopping traffic on I-65 near I-94 when Indiana State Trooper Marlowe arrived on the scene. Trooper Marlow with the help of some good Samaritans was able to coax the dog to safety with some treats.Trooper Marlowe has named the dog "Grace," who has been placed at a local animal shelter for treatment.