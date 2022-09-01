Indianapolis Amber Alert: Delilah Jennings, 9, believed to be in 'extreme danger,' police say

Delilah Jennings may be with suspect Monica Burdine in a Chevy Malibu with Indiana License plate 233BXA, investigators say

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued in Indianapolis, Indiana for a 9-year-old girl believed to be in "extreme danger," police said Thursday morning.

Delilah Jennings was last seen at 9:24 a.m. wearing a gray "ILH" shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes. She is described by police as a Black female who is 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and was last seen wearing her black hair in a ponytail.

Delilah Jennings, 9 (left) and suspect Monica Burdine, 32 (right), provided by Indianapolis police

Indianapolis police believe she may be with suspect Monica Burdine, a 32-year-old Black female, described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes. She drives a blue 2015 Chevy Malibu with Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Anyone with information about Delilah Jennings or Monica Burdine's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.