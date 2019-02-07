Infant, 1, critically injured in Far South Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An infant was shot in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood Thursday evening and taken to a hospital in southwest suburban Evergreen Park, police said.

The 1-year-old boy was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a car with four other people inside that was parked at 99th and Throop streets, police said. A dark-colored, older model sedan pulled up alongside and shots were fired, striking the boy in the head, police said.

The child was initially taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in critical condition and then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.

