Man breaks into home, confronted by owner and killed in Austin: police

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 51-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after being confronted by the owner of the home he was breaking into in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m. the man broke into a home in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue through a rear back window and was confronted by the homeowner, a 39-year-old man.

Police said a physical confrontation ensued between the homeowner and the intruder.

The intruder received unknown injuries during the fight and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Chicago police said the man's exact cause of death is currently unknown and Area North detectives are investigating.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released further information at this time.

The homeowner was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for treatment for injuries he received during the fight, police said. He is in stable condition.

There are currently no charges against the homeowner, police said.
