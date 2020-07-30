Invisible Fence Brand system donated to Algonquin family

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Martin family from Algonquin just recently lost their beloved family member and dog, Xena.Xena had a special bond with 13-year-old Jack Martin. Their bond became even stronger when Jack was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in early October of last year. According to his dad, 2-year-old Xena and Jack were inseparable. Xena had roamed from her yard and unfortunately, after conducting multiple community-led searches, was found deceased.The Martins just recently added two new members to their family: a Dalmatian named Franny and a Great Dane named Roger! Invisible Fence Brand's mission is to keep dogs and cats safely contained at home, so after hearing this story, they wanted to do what they could to help, offering to donate an Invisible Fence system!Franny and Roger will be trained to learn their new boundaries, all while having freedom to roam their yard. Jack just received his final round of chemotherapy and will hopefully be forever in remission and cancer free!To keep up with Jack's story, you can follow the page "Hope for Jack" on Facebook:To learn more about Invisible Fence Brand, you can visit: