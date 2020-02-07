News Feed
Delta flight makes emergency landing with front-end damage
A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted after a reported problem with its navigation equipment.
Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans
Kanye West's brand Yeezy received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million, according to the data released by Treasury.
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
"I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," Bolsonaro said.
Dunkin' closing hundreds of convenience stores by end of 2020
450 Dunkin' locations inside Speedway convenience stores will close by the end of 2020.
Nashville-Chicago Fire second MLS is Back Tournament game to be postponed
Nashville SC's game against the Chicago Fire in the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed until a later, undisclosed date.
EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus
EPA announced Monday that Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist killed the novel coronavirus in lab testing.
'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks
America's favorite game show is making summer a little sweeter with their "1k A Day Summer Giveaway."
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your phone?
Did Apple or Google just add a COVID tracking app on your smartphone? Here are the facts behind the rumors.
Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
An early COVID patient says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing.
U.S. looking into banning TikTok
The U.S. government is looking at banning TikTok as they look into concerns over the new national security law.
LeBron James, Zion Williamson, New York Yankees among those back in action
A week before the official opening of NBA training camps ahead of the July 30 restart, some teams are already back in action.