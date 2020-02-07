Delta flight makes emergency landing with front-end damage A Delta Airlines plane bound for New York's LaGuardia Airport was diverted after a reported problem with its navigation equipment.

Kanye West's Yeezy? Girl Scouts? Hedge funds? All got PPP loans Kanye West's brand Yeezy received a loan of between $2 million and $5 million, according to the data released by Treasury.

Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19 "I'm well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can't due to medical recommendations," Bolsonaro said.

Dunkin' closing hundreds of convenience stores by end of 2020 450 Dunkin' locations inside Speedway convenience stores will close by the end of 2020.

Nashville-Chicago Fire second MLS is Back Tournament game to be postponed Nashville SC's game against the Chicago Fire in the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed until a later, undisclosed date.

EPA approves first 2 surface disinfectants tested to kill coronavirus EPA announced Monday that Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist killed the novel coronavirus in lab testing.

'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks America's favorite game show is making summer a little sweeter with their "1k A Day Summer Giveaway."

Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your phone? Did Apple or Google just add a COVID tracking app on your smartphone? Here are the facts behind the rumors.

Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19? An early COVID patient says his doctors noticed a disturbing trend: the number of antibodies in his system began diminishing.

U.S. looking into banning TikTok The U.S. government is looking at banning TikTok as they look into concerns over the new national security law.