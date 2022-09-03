ISNA Convention in Rosemont is nation's largest gathering, networking event for Muslim community

The ISNA Convention, a longtime Muslim community tradition, makes its first in-person return to Rosemont since the pandemic.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A long time tradition for the Muslim community makes a grand return to Rosemont after two years of virtually gathering during the pandemic.

The Islamic Society of North America is bringing in thousands of people from different states and countries for its 59th annual convention.

"Just a great opportunity for not just the adults, but the young kids and kind of coming together in a social setting," said attendee Habeeb Quadri.

People of all ages are educated throughout the weekend on different aspects of the Muslim faith and it offers a special source of networking for thousands worldwide.

"So this is where people decide I want to go into politics. People decide I want to start a business. I want to do a nonprofit," said Arjumand Khan, Vice Chair of ISNA.

Theres a reason this is the largest networking event for the Muslim community in the country as it showcases small businesses here within the community and most importantly, it offers education and unity for Muslims and even people of other faiths.

"So they're learning from it could be from a religious standpoint, from social justice issues, to community issues that we might be having. But at the same time, it's a social event," said Habeeb.

Some people travel for hours just to make the event. St. Louis resident Sha Burranni said the interfaith debate makes it all worth it for him.

"It's not one faith or one religion or one sector that's promoting it - It's everyone," said Burranni. "I just saw a stall back there That was Hinduism and Islam. So I mean, that's the topic you don't talk about you know, they think people are gonna get offended by that. But it's an open platform."