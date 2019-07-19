Illinois State Police crime lab looking for 26 forensic scientists to tackle DNA backlog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Police crime lab said it has posted positions for 26 forensic scientists to help reduce the massive backlog of cases awaiting DNA analysis.
In November, Jason Knowles and the ABC7 I-Team uncovered the massive backlog of cases. There were more than 750 Chicago-area murder cases from waiting years with viable DNA samples that were awaiting analysis.
After the I-Team's investigation, lawmakers held public hearings and the Illinois State Police later announced an overhaul of the DNA lab program.
