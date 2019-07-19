I-Team

Illinois State Police crime lab looking for 26 forensic scientists to tackle DNA backlog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois State Police crime lab said it has posted positions for 26 forensic scientists to help reduce the massive backlog of cases awaiting DNA analysis.

RELATED: Hundreds of Chicago murders may remain unsolved due to DNA processing delays

In November, Jason Knowles and the ABC7 I-Team uncovered the massive backlog of cases. There were more than 750 Chicago-area murder cases from waiting years with viable DNA samples that were awaiting analysis.

RELATED: Illinois State Police making changes to address DNA processing delays

After the I-Team's investigation, lawmakers held public hearings and the Illinois State Police later announced an overhaul of the DNA lab program.
