Illinois State Police making changes to address DNA processing delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New action has been announced Wednesday to reduce DNA evidence from murder investigations, that's sitting unchecked. The Consumer I-Team broke the story of the delays at Illinois crime labs.Governor Pritzker and the state police said they are making changes to address their backlog of more than 750 Chicago murder cases that have been stalled at state labs, awaiting DNA analysis.The changes include:Pritzker said fixing "unacceptable forensic backlogs is a top priority" and the initial steps are focused on accountability, manpower and technology to reduce turnaround time.