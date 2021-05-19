chicago shooting

Dan Ryan shooting damages pickup truck near 35th Street; Illinois State Police investigating

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ISP investigating Dan Ryan shooting near 35th Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

State police responded about 8:30 a.m. to the northbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 35th Street for a reported shooting, ISP said later Wednesday.

A commercial pickup truck with bullet holes could be seen in the area, after shots were fired from another vehicle near 37th Street.

The truck's driver pulled onto a frontage road, and no injuries were reported, police said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
