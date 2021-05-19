Dan Ryan shooting damages pickup truck near 35th Street; Illinois State Police investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.State police responded about 8:30 a.m. to the northbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 35th Street for a reported shooting, ISP said later Wednesday.A commercial pickup truck with bullet holes could be seen in the area, after shots were fired from another vehicle near 37th Street.The truck's driver pulled onto a frontage road, and no injuries were reported, police said.