Dan Ryan shooting damages pickup truck near 35th Street; Illinois State Police investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.
State police responded about 8:30 a.m. to the northbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 35th Street for a reported shooting, ISP said later Wednesday.
A commercial pickup truck with bullet holes could be seen in the area, after shots were fired from another vehicle near 37th Street.
The truck's driver pulled onto a frontage road, and no injuries were reported, police said.
