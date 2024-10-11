Italian Americans, Native Americans in Chicago open dialogue over Columbus Day controversies

Before Monday's Columbus Day Parade, Italian Americans and Native Americans in Chicago are trying to come together to open a dialogue over the controversy that has surrounded the h

Before Monday's Columbus Day Parade, Italian Americans and Native Americans in Chicago are trying to come together to open a dialogue over the controversy that has surrounded the h

Before Monday's Columbus Day Parade, Italian Americans and Native Americans in Chicago are trying to come together to open a dialogue over the controversy that has surrounded the h

Before Monday's Columbus Day Parade, Italian Americans and Native Americans in Chicago are trying to come together to open a dialogue over the controversy that has surrounded the h

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Before Monday's Columbus Day Parade, Italian Americans and Native Americans in Chicago are trying to come together to open a dialogue over the controversy that has surrounded the holiday for years.

The two groups are trying to bridge the gap when it comes to Columbus Day celebrations. The debate over the history surrounding the holiday has gone on for years, and the same day is now also recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day.

"We're all Americans, we all have the right to believe in what we want to believe in, and we have to educate people on the importance of everybody's culture," said Frank Black Cloud, vice president of the Native American Guardian Association.

Frank Black Cloud and more than 20 others from his tribe in North Dakota traveled to Chicago this weekend to join arms with Italian Americans on Columbus Day. They gathered for a flag raising ceremony at Daley Plaza Friday, honoring the Italian culture and the history of Native Americans.

"It's very important today that some speak but everyone listen and that's what this whole weekend and especially on Monday is all about," said Ron Onesti, Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans.

On Monday, the group from North Dakota will join Chicagoans in the 72nd annual Columbus Day Parade down State Street between Wacker and Van Buren. But another organization, the Chicago American Indian Community Collaborative, is pushing back against the celebration.

"Nothing against the Italian Americans, our brothers and sisters there; however, it's just the name," said Matthew Beaudet of the Montaukett nation.

They said the history of Christopher Columbus' mistreatment of Native Americans casts a shadow over the holiday.

"It's undisputed in his own words: he was a slave trader, his very first day he took six indigenous people back to the king and said, 'I brought you six slaves,'" Beaudet said. "It's in his journal; his words, not mine."

The dialogue continues ahead of the holiday. The parade steps off at noon Monday on State Street and will be televised on ABC7.