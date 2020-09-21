Chicago man, 20, charged in classmate's killing at Alabama State University, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old Chicago man who once talked of beating the odds is now charged with murdering a fellow student at Alabama State University.

Montgomery police say 20-year-old Ivry Hall was booked into jail Friday on a murder charge. He is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Adam Dowdell Jr.

Police have said that Dowdell was found dead Sept. 14, nearly a week after he left his dorm room with a friend to visit an ATM and never returned.

ABC 7 talked to Ivry Hall in 2018 after he graduated as valedictorian of Tilden Career Academy and was awarded a scholarship from Saint Sabina Catholic Church.

Father Michael Pfleger was a mentor to Hall since he was a boy growing up in the Englewood neighborhood.

"It saddens me, it breaks my heart. The Ivry I know is kind-hearted, he's faithful, dedicated young man who wanted to create a positive future for himself," Father Pfleger said.

The agency said in a statement that the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. It's unclear whether Hall has an attorney who can comment for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamacollege studentsfatal shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,477 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Lawry's The Prime Rib restaurant closing at end of year
CTU says CPS needs to make remote learning adjustments
39 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
IL state trooper charged with selling stolen military equipment
Dems unveiling temporary funding bill to avert government shutdown
Unemployment benefit issues leave many without financial support
Show More
Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris appears in court on child porn charge
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Monday
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
More TOP STORIES News