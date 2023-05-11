'General Hospital' actress Jackie Zeman dies at 70 after short battle with cancer, family says

Her family told ABC News she died after a short battle with cancer.

LOS ANGELES -- Jackie Zeman, known for her role on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital," has died. She was 70.

Zeman had been with the show for more than 45 years. Her family told ABC News she died after a short battle with cancer.

Details about her death were not released, but Executive Producer Frank Valentini took to Twitter Wednesday night and issued the following statement:

"On behalf of our General Hospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Jackie Zeman," he wrote. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Valentini said her "positive spirit" will be missed and "will always live on with our cast and crew."

Zeman had several small parts before landing a regular role in the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live" where she portrayed Lana McClain until 1977.

Later that year, she was eventually cast as Bobbie Spencer on "General Hospital."

A statement was posted on the show's official Twitter account, saying Zeman leaves behind a lasting legacy.

