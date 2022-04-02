Chicago crime: Man seriously hurt after dog attack, robbery in Jackson Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in serious condition after he was robbed and attacked by a dog Saturday morning on the South Side, Chicago police said.A 30-year-old man was attempting to enter his parked vehicle at about 4:30 a.m. in Jackson Park's 2000 block of East 67th Street when a pit bull began to attack him, police said. Two unknown offenders then approached the man and took his belongings.The victim sustained dog bites and lacerations to his left arm and both legs, police said. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.