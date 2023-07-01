Chicago Sky Head Coach James Wade joins NBA's Toronto Raptors' coaching staff

CHICAGO -- Chicago Sky general manager and head coach James Wade is leaving the WNBA for the NBA after being hired by the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach, the Sky announced Saturday.

Emre Vatansever - who has been with the Sky since 2017 -- has been named interim general manager and head coach, effective immediately, the team said. Wade joins the staff of new Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic, who was hired last month.

"The Chicago Sky's mission has always been to elevate and celebrate our world class athletes and staff, and James' tremendous achievement is another exciting indicator of the WNBA's incredible growth and recognition of our outstanding coaches and players who continue to reach new heights," the team said in a statement. "The Chicago Sky are committed to a seamless transition and successful 2023 season, and we will continue to build on our championship culture by making important investments in the Chicago Sky organization this season and for many years to come."

Added Sky Principal Owner Michael Alter: "We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes. We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first ever WNBA Championship in 2021."

2023 had already been a year of change as it was for the Sky, with longtime franchise stalwarts Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, as well as Parker and Meesseman, not returning to the team. Wade's departure cements a massive period of transition for a franchise that won a championship less than two years ago and was in contention for one last season.

Wade, who served as an assistant in the WNBA for the San Antonio Stars and the Minnesota Lynx before being hired in Chicago in 2019, leaves the WNBA after leading the Sky to its 2021 championship. He was also named the WNBA coach of the year in 2019 and executive of the year in 2022 after signing Parker and Meesseman in free agency.

Wade - who last year had signed a contract extension with Chicago through 2025 -- finished 81-59 during his WNBA head coaching tenure; the Sky currently sit at sixth place in the standings at 7-9 and next play the Indiana Fever Sunday at 4 p.m.