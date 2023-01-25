Federal prosecutors could merge Jan. 6 riot cases against CPD Karol Chwiesiuk and his sister Agnes

Court documents show images of Karol Chwiesiuk and his sister Agnes at the Capitol together that fateful day, but they were charged separately.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are ongoing plea talks and a potential plan to merge the federal cases against a Chicago police officer and his sister who were arrested on charges after the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Agnes Chwiesiuk's arrest came a year and a half after her brother.

When glass shards and fists were flying, police were being bloodied and the U.S. Capitol was up for grabs, prosecutors said Karol Chwesiuk, a man sworn to serve and protect Chicagoans, was in the middle of the madness.

He was arrested in June of 2021 and is now on unpaid leave.

His sister, pictured with him in court filings, wasn't arrested at the same time even though she asked federal agents, "are you going to arrest me too?"

They came back for her-a year and a half later.

Now the siblings face similar charges in separate cases, but authorities appear to have other plans.

First, according to federal court records, authorities suggest they are in negotiations for Agnes Chwiesiuk to plead guilty in a case comprised of four misdemeanors, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in the capitol building.

Prosecutors said if plea negotiations do not resolve Agnes Chwiesiuk's case the government plans to file superseding charges, adding her to her brother's case "given the overlap of the facts."

As reported in October 2022, Karol Chwiesiuk turned down a formal guilty plea deal from D.C. prosecutors. It isn't evident whether a plea by his sister, or a joint case, could change that.

The trial is scheduled to start May 5 but until then there is always an opportunity for relative pleas and the government has managed to maneuver plea deals in most of the January 6 cases.

The number of cases are climbing toward 1,000 and there are dozens in Illinois.

The attorney for Officer Chwiesiuk told the I-Team he will be representing both brother and sister, although the judge said she will determine whether that might be a conflict. All sides are still preparing for a May trial.