Former CPD cop Jason Van Dyke, convicted in Laquan McDonald's shooting death, will get early release

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting of Laquan McDonald will be released from prison.
McDonald's relatives said they've been told by law enforcement that Van Dyke will be released from federal custody on Feb. 3. Dan Herbert, Van Dyke's attorney, was also notified.
In 2014, Van Dyke shot the Black teen 16 times. Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, released more than a year later, was a key piece of evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country. Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.
Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months, or 6 years, in prison for the shooting death of McDonald. His release would mean he served more than three years of that sentence. Van Dyke was reportedly beaten while in prison.
Grace Memorial Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald's uncle, said he was notified Friday of Van Dyke's pending release. Hunter said he doesn't want Van Dyke or his family to be targeted for further retaliation, adding that he began reaching out to State's Attorney Kim Foxx and legislators to schedule a police reform meeting for Feb. 3.
